Avestar Capital LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

