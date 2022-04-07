Avestar Capital LLC Has $395,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,601 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 93,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $29.53 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

