Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Ross Tennenbaum Sells 3,675 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $366,213.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 810,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

