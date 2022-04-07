AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $36,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,072.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,945.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,898.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock worth $5,869,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.