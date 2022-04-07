AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.19.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

ACQ stock traded down C$0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The firm has a market cap of C$856.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.4999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

