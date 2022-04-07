Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). Approximately 6,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 133,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
The stock has a market cap of £9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)
Further Reading
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.