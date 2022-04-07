AUS UNITY NR6QU (ASX:AYUPA) Plans $2.49 Interim Dividend

AUS UNITY NR6QU (ASX:AYUPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.4932 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AUS UNITY NR6QU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUS UNITY NR6QU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.