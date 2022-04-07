Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $20.25. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.