Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $20.25. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
