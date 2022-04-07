AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stake Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

