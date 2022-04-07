AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. 1,426,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,144,428. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

