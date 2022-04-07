AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $49,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

