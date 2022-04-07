Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Lowered to SEK 560 at Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from SEK 620 to SEK 560 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $511.50.

ATLKY opened at $49.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

