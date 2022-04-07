Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,550.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,515.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,649.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.77.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

