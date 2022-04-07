Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.96. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,362. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $96.14 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

