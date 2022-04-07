Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $461.46 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $329.87 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.60 and a 200-day moving average of $391.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

