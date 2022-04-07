Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.19. 86,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

