Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 192,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

