Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.59 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

