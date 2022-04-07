Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,669 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

