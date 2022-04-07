Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 447.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 25.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total transaction of $111,780.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,253 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $200.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

