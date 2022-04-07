Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Global Payments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average is $140.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Wedbush decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

