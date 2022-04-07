Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

VIS stock opened at $188.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.46. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $176.31 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

