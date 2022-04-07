Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.72. The stock had a trading volume of 176,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,187. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.