Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,069 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.99 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

