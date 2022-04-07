Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Gap Down to $81.72

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.72, but opened at $79.13. Atlas Air Worldwide shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 6,626 shares changing hands.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

