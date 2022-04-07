Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Atento stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Atento has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

