Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.98.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
