Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Astrotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

