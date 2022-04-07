AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lifted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.07 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 493.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,921.25.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

