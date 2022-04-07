Astrantus Ltd Takes $566,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,023,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after buying an additional 63,030 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.
Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
