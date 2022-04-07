Astrantus Ltd Takes $532,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS opened at $431.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.56 and its 200-day moving average is $409.75. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.