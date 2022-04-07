Astrantus Ltd Purchases New Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 371,636 shares during the period.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

