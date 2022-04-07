Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.34.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.