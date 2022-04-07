Astrantus Ltd Makes New $613,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.