Astrantus Ltd Invests $425,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,921.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

