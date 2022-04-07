Astrantus Ltd Buys Shares of 9,421 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

