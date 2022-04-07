Astrantus Ltd Acquires New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $249.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.