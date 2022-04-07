Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 10%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) fell 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 424,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 111,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Aston Bay Company Profile (CVE:BAY)
Featured Stories
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.