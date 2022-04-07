Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 10%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) fell 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 424,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 111,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Aston Bay Company Profile (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

