Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ opened at $184.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $161.73. Assurant has a 52-week low of $142.99 and a 52-week high of $185.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1,052.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

