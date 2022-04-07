Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $20.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.32.
ARZGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($23.08) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.90 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.