Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.58% of Crocs worth $43,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

