Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 194,090 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,154 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 194,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $24,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $134,024,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EA opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

