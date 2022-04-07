Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 474,986 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 474,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,156,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.44% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $53.80 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

