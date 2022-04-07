Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,288 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $29,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,023,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of BERY opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.