Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $34.73 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 403.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,776 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $92.83 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

