Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,522 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Gartner worth $32,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $294.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.99. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.27 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

