Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 1,375,516 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,375,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Vistra as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $175,101,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after buying an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after buying an additional 327,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vistra by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after acquiring an additional 280,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

