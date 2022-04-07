Assemble Protocol (ASM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.36 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $57.89 million and $1.36 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

