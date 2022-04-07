ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.67.

ASAZY opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

