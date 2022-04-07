Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

About Ascot Resources (Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.