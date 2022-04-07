Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.37). Asana reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $14,470,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,447,500 and have sold 67,172 shares valued at $3,506,757. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

